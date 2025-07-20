AJ Styles Pens Message To Younger Self Ahead Of TNA Return

AJ Styles will return to TNA Wrestling at Slammiversary, marking his first live appearance for the promotion in over a decade. Taking to X, Styles reflected on him impending return with some words of wisdom to his younger self.

“If I had the ability to go back in time, I’d tell myself “You have no idea how far this ride’s about to take you. All the ups, the downs, the doubts—they’re gonna shape you into one of the best in the world. Don’t lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your pride. You’re gonna walk into places you never thought you’d belong… Way better than you could imagine. Stay humble, stay hungry, and trust God’s timing—it’s perfect, even when it doesn’t feel like it. You’re not just phenomenal. You’re built for this.”

Styles’ return is another highlight of the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership, and fans are excited to see what the former World Champion Whatever comes next, whether it be a heartfelt promo, a face-to-face confrontation with a TNA Champion, or even a match, AJ’s return won’t just be great, it’ll be PHENOMENAL.