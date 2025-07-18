AJ Styles Confirmed for TNA Slammiversary 2025 at UBS Arena

The speculation is over. TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva has officially confirmed that “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles will appear at Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20th at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

After days of strategic social media hints using the word “PHENOMENAL” and building anticipation during Thursday’s iMPACT! broadcast on AXS TV, Silva ended the mystery with the official announcement that has wrestling fans buzzing worldwide.

A Homecoming Years in the Making

Styles’ return to TNA represents a significant moment for the promotion he called home for over a decade. As one of the greatest stars in TNA history, his presence at Slammiversary adds immediate star power and nostalgic appeal to what wrestling insiders are already calling the biggest TNA show in years.

While Silva confirmed Styles will be part of the event, he remained tight-lipped about exactly what role the former WWE Champion will play at Slammiversary. This air of mystery only adds to the anticipation surrounding his appearance.

Venue Expansion Shows Confidence

The excitement around Styles’ return is already translating to ticket sales. Silva revealed on social media that they’re “moving the stage back to accommodate more fans,” indicating strong demand for what promises to be a landmark event for TNA Wrestling.

Championship Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

Slammiversary will feature two major championship matches that highlight TNA’s growing partnership with WWE’s NXT brand:

TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (NXT Champion) defends against former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and hometown hero Mike Santana in a three-way match

Trick Williams (NXT Champion) defends against former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and hometown hero Mike Santana in a three-way match Title Unification Match: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne battles TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, with the winner claiming both championships

The cross-promotional elements of these matches, combined with AJ Styles’ surprise involvement, position Slammiversary as potentially the most significant TNA event in recent memory.

What to Expect

With Styles’ specific role still under wraps, speculation runs wild about whether he’ll compete, make a special appearance, or perhaps play a different role entirely. What’s certain is that his presence elevates the entire card and gives longtime TNA fans a reason to witness what could be a historic night.

Slammiversary takes place this Sunday, July 20th at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster for what promises to be an unforgettable night of professional wrestling.