AJ Styles Teased For TNA Slammiversary

With TNA Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view just days away, company president Carlos Silva has made a bold claim about the upcoming event. In a social media post, Silva stated that the show will be the company’s “greatest achievement.”

Taking to his social media on Monday evening, Silva announced that due to fan demand, the company is adjusting the setup for the event at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. He also promised a historic night for the promotion.

“We’re moving the stage back to accommodate more fans,” Silva announced. “This event will be TNA’s greatest achievement and trust me it’s going to be PHENOMENAL.” With the mention of Phenomenal, many fans think that this could be a tease for a surprise return of AJ Styles, who goes by the nickname.

The hype for the show is backed by a major card, which features several high-stakes matches. The main event of TNA Slammiversary 2025 will be a three-way match for the TNA World Championship. The champion, Trick Williams, will defend his title against both Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. In a inter-promotional match, TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich will face NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in a match where both titles are on the line.

Silva’s comments about accommodating more fans align with recent ticket sale reports. As of the latest update from WrestleTix on July 14th, over 4,500 tickets have been distributed for the event at the UBS Arena, with production being altered to open up new sections for sale due to the strong demand.