Huge WWE Name Teased For TNA Slammiversary This Sunday

TNA is bringing one of its originals back for one night only.

The Anthem-owned promotion is set to present Slammiversary 2025 from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, this Sunday, on July 20. With over 4400 tickets sold for the event so far, it’s shaping up to be one of the company’s biggest and most successful PPV events in recent memory.

The officials have been looking to make it a show to remember for fans. Recently, there have been rumors that the company is hoping to lean into their partnership with WWE to bring in none other than AJ Styles to the show.

Styles’ return was all but confirmed during the latest Impact episode. The promotion aired a teaser for the Slammiversary PPV, which featured cuts from some of AJ’s biggest matches under the TNA banner as well as clothing featuring the Phenomenal One branding:

Not only that, but the current TNA International Champion Steve Maclin, who is set to hold an open challenge at the show this Sunday, even indicated that AJ Styles might be his opponent for the night:

The 48-year-old was part of the TNA roster from 2002 to 2014. Along with stars such as Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels, he is credited as being the name who first put the company on the map.