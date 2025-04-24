TNA Star Confirms Free Agency In Emotional Post

A TNA star is now a free agent.

It was reported earlier this week that former Dark Order member Alan Angels had become a free agent again. This came after his contract with the Anthem owned promotion expired at the start of new year.

The 27-year-old confirmed this news on X, writing an emotional statement. Angles noted that being forced to leave TNA is a big hit for him since he has been a fan of the company for many years:

The thing about wrestling is, no matter how much you love it, it doesn’t have to love you back. Wrestling doesn’t owe anyone anything. Not going to lie, this is a big hit to me. I love TNA. It was an absolute dream to wrestle there under a brand that I have watched since I was little.”

The young star confirmed that he won’t be leaving the business and instead he’ll be looking for a new start. Though he admitted that the path to success is not clear to him and he has no idea about his next destination.

Trained by AR Fox, Alan Angels made his debut in the wrestling world in 2016 and he was signed by AEW in 2020. He was recruited into the Dark Order as Number 5 after a few early losses. 5 left the group in 2021, after unsuccessfully challenging Evil Uno over the leadership of the faction.

Angles joined the TNA roster in November 2022 after his AEW release. He was part of the Violent by Design faction in the company. Alan even won an Ultimate X match to earn the right to challenge for the X Division title but failed to capture the belt.