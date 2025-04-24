‘Super Validating’: Dominik Mysterio Proud of WrestleMania 41 Match

Dominik Mysterio is proud of himself.

The young wrestling veteran wrestled in one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania 41. It wasn’t Dom’s first appearance at the Show of Shows, but it was the first time he was challenging for a singles title at the event.

The Judgment Day star acknowledged the importance of this in an interview with CBS Sports over the weekend. He called the opportunity ‘super validating’ after having worked hard on his character and in-ring work since his 2020 WWE debut:

“It’s super validating. The fact that it’s my first Mania competing for a singles title. It’s also my first Mania without my deadbeat dad anywhere around me. It’s definitely an accomplishment for me.”

Dominik Mysterio went on to win the Intercontinental Championship at the PPV. He seemed genuinely surprised at the positive reception of fans, and an overjoyed Mysterio had an extended celebration after the match.

A number of wrestling veteran including Triple H and John Cena have given Prison Dom his flowers since then, discussing his amazing transformation since first emerging on the WWE horizon.

Even Rey Mysterio, the father of the 28-year-old, who suffered a storyline betrayal at the hands of Dirty Dom, was not able to hide his true feelings on his son’s success. You can check out what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say about Dom’s progression here.