Ash By Elegance Says She’s Retired After Vacating TNA Knockouts Title

Ash By Elegance’s time in the ring has seemingly come to an end, the former TNA Knockouts Champion has revealed. During a virtual signing for RDP Promotions, Ash showed off one of the shirts she was selling and revealed the significance of the item.

“$30 for this top. It is worn with me and Paige VanZant (in a photoshoot), but also, this is the shirt I retired in. It’s $30. My retirement t-shirt.”

Later on, Ash shared that TNA has been supporting her and has allowed her the opportunity to do things backstage. Ash told fans to “never say never” to an in-ring return, but for now, there’s no plans for her to get back in the squared circle.

Ash, also known to WWE fans as Dana Brooke, vacated the TNA Knockouts Title at Victory Road, mere weeks after winning the gold. At the time, Ash didn’t give a specific reason for her decision, instead ating that “I am no longer able to compete.”

Ash won the title from NXT’s Jacy Jayne at WWE Heatwave in a triple threat match which included Masha Slamovich. TNA’s Tommy Dreamer has confirmed that Ash’s situation is not a ‘work’ but instead a very unfortunate moment for all informed.

To this day, it remains unclear as to what exactly derailed Ash By Elegance’s in-ring career. For now, Elegance’s time in the ring is in the past.