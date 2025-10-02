Ash By Elegance Situation Not A Work, Says Tommy Dreamer

At TNA Victory Road, Ash By Elegance forfeited the Knockouts Championship, announcing that she is stepping away from in-ring competition. With details about her situation unclear, some have speculated that her departure from TNA programming is merely a ‘work’ but that isn’t the case.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer, who works both on and off screen for TNA, confirmed that Ash’s situation is legitimate. Dreamer added that “people shouldn’t speculate” about her situation. Dreamer compared the situation to Seth Rollins’ worked injury, though their situations are much different.

"If it's a work, you're not going to hand in your title. the Seth Rollins thing, people were speculating… But with Ash… things changed because she stepped down and it sucks."



THIS IS DEVASTATING, MAN. ?

WISHING ASH ALL THE BEST.#TNAVictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/vk81htYsRw — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) September 27, 2025

Ash’s setback comes mere weeks after she won the TNA Knockouts Title, her first major singles title in her wrestling career. Now, the title is once again in the hands of WWE NXT as Kelani Jordan captured the vacated gold.

Ash’s situation wasn’t the only major change to the Knockouts Title scene at Victory Road. Originally, Ash had been set to defend against Masha Slamovich. That match was pulled following allegations that Masha had been abusive during a previous relationship with independent wrestler AKIRA.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Ash, who spent much of her wrestling career as Dana Brooke in WWE. While some may believe (or at least, hope,) that her injury is just part of an elaborate ploy, the reality is much worse.