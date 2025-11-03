Ash By Elegance Vacates Another Title Amid Wrestling Health Issues

TNA Wrestling’s Ash By Elegance has vacated another wrestling championship as questions remain about her in-ring future. At the most recent Boca Raton Championship Wrestling event, Ash vacated the promotion’s Women’s Championship.

“I have to tell you something extremely difficult, so bear with me. I have to make an announcement that I am not medically cleared to compete, so with a heavy heart, I have to forfeit this title.”

This sad development at BRCW’s November Knockdown comes mere weeks after Ash, known to WWE fans as Dana Brooke, was forced to vacate the TNA Knockouts Championship. The vacated title was won by WWE NXT’s Kelani Jordan, who holds the gold to this day.

It didn’t take long for the title to find a new home. During November Knockdown, Shayna Baszler won the vacated title, winning a match against Lacey Lane (known to WWE fans as Kayden Carter.)

It’s unclear when, if ever, Ash will be back in the ring, but her comments so far do not paint a positive picture. During a virtual signing, Ash referred to one item she was selling as “the shirt I retired in,” suggesting that her career in the ring is already over.

Ash’s situation is not a work, but the sad reality that careers can be affected by health issues outside of the ring. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Ash’s unfortunate situation.