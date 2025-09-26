Ash by Elegance Vacates TNA Knockouts Championship at Victory Road

TNA Knockouts Champion Ash by Elegance delivered a shocking announcement at Victory Road, vacating her championship without providing a specific reason for her decision.

The evening began with uncertainty as the scheduled title defense against Masha Slamovich was canceled due to ongoing internal investigations regarding domestic violence allegations against Slamovich. TNA President Carlos Silva and Santino Marella were present in the ring when Ash by Elegance made her unexpected revelation.

“I am no longer able to compete and am vacating the Knockouts Championship,” Ash announced, leaving fans and officials stunned by the abrupt decision.

https://x.com/thisistna/status/1971748207240647145?s=46

TNA quickly restructured the evening’s card to address the sudden vacancy. The Knockouts Tag Team Title match was moved to next week’s iMPACT episode, replaced by a Knockouts Battle Royale to determine the new champion. The tournament format saw the final two competitors advance to compete for the vacant title later in the evening.

The battle royale concluded with Lei Ying Lee and NXT’s Kelani Jordan emerging as the final two competitors, setting up an intriguing cross-promotional championship match. Jordan’s participation highlights the continued collaboration between TNA and WWE’s developmental brand.

The championship vacancy creates immediate uncertainty in TNA’s women’s division, with fans speculating about the circumstances surrounding Ash by Elegance’s decision to relinquish the title.