The Beautiful People To Be Inducted Into TNA Hall of Fame At Bound for Glory

The Beautiful People’s contributions to TNA Wrestling will be celebrated with the duo’s induction into the TNA Hall of Fame at this year’s Bound for Glory. TNA shared on social media that the team, consisting of Angelina Love and Velvet Sky, will soon be TNA Wrestling Hall of Famers.

EXCLUSIVE: TNA President @carlossilva joined @THETOMMYDREAMER's interview with @ActualALove and @VelVelHoller to surprise them with the announcement that The Beautiful People will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at #TNABoundForGlory! pic.twitter.com/AOMw06cz9C — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 24, 2025

Love and Sky will join Mickie James in the class of 2025, marking the first all-female group of inductees in the Hall of Fame’s history. The trio will be the fourth, fifth, and sixth female inductees, following on from Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and Traci Brooks.

While it will only be Sky and Love being inducted, they aren’t the only wrestlers to have been part of the Beautiful People. Past members include Madison Rayne, Lacey Von Erich and Cute Kip, better known to fans as Billy Gunn.

The vain faction vowed to cleanse the TNA roster “one ugly person at a time.” In TNA, Love is a six-time Knockouts Champion, a title Sky held twice. The group also held the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles, often defending the gold with other members via the ‘Freebird Rule.’

Now, Angelina Love and Velvet Sky will join Sting, Kurt Angle, Raven, Rhino, Abyss, and others as WWE Hall of Famers. TNA Bound for Glory will take place on October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.