Person To Induct The Beautiful People Into TNA Hall of Fame Revealed

The Beautiful People (Angelina Love & Velvet Sky) will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame this month, and now fans know who will be doing the honors. During a conversation on Gabby AF, Tommy Dreamer revealed that he will be inducting the duo as part of this year’s all-female class of inductees.

In the interview, Dreamer highlighted the importance of the pair, and his personal connection to The Beautiful People.

“Angelina Love was actually my first hire in professional wrestling. Velvet I’ve known forever, and just to see their journey and what they’ve done is awesome.”

The ceremony, set for October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, will be hosted by Gabby LaSpisa. Mickie James will also be inducted, and it has been confirmed that Victoria/Tara will be inducting James as part of the ceremony.

The vain faction vowed to cleanse the TNA roster “one ugly person at a time.” In TNA, Love is a six-time Knockouts Champion, a title Sky held twice. The group also held the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles, often defending the gold with other members via the ‘Freebird Rule.’

Now, Angelina Love and Velvet Sky will join Sting, Kurt Angle, Raven, Rhino, Abyss, and others as WWE Hall of Famers. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from TNA Bound for Glory 2025.