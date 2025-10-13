Bishop Dyer Calls Hardys vs. Dudleys A ‘Masterclass In Storytelling’

Appearing as a special guest host on Busted Open Radio, Bishop Dyer reviewed the final tables match between The Hardy Boyz and Team 3D at TNA’s Bound For Glory. He lauded the match as a “masterclass in storytelling” and praised the two legendary teams for their ability to captivate an audience.

“Everything about that match just felt good. Watching the promo video for the match building up, they did an incredible job with that. It gives you a little bit of the chill bumps, gets you excited,” he said.

He specifically highlighted the conclusion of the match. “The moment standing in front of the table, and The Hardys with the chairs, and they drop the chairs, and they’re like, ‘We’ll give you a soldier’s death,’ almost. He accepted his fate. That gives you the feels,” he explained. “And then to finish it and taking the boots off and handing it to them… to give someone your boots is such a massive sign of respect.”

Dyer noted the emotion of the match with other performers who may try to force a reaction, suggesting that some wrestlers need to be more self-aware. “Last night was a masterclass in storytelling, in emotion, in in-ring work, and in captivating the fans,” he stated. “I think people need to understand sometimes that you may not be as over as you think you are… The Hardys and The Dudleys, they taught a masterclass.”

Billed as “The Final Table,” the historic last-ever tables match between The Hardy Boyz and Team 3D took place at TNA’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 12, 2025. The match saw The Hardys retain the TNA and NXT World Tag Team Championships.