Bully Ray Explains Why D-Von Dudley Missed TNA Slammiversary

Following his surprise solo appearance at last night’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view, Bully Ray has explained why his longtime tag team partner, D-Von Dudley, was not by his side. In a new interview, Bully confirmed D-Von’s absence was due to a family matter and that he will be at Bound for Glory.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray addressed the fan questions surrounding D-Von’s absence. He made it clear that it was not due to any creative or backstage issues, but rather a personal commitment that D-Von could not miss.

“I wish my brother was by my side last night, but he had a very important family matter that he just couldn’t get out of,” Bully said. “We talked, and we both felt that last night was just too important to miss—like catching lightning in a bottle. We wanted to make a big surprise happen, and D-Von will definitely be there at Bound for Glory in Boston.”

During his appearance at Slammiversary, Bully Ray confronted The Hardy Boyz and issued a challenge for one final match between the two legendary tag teams. The match is now set to take place at TNA’s biggest show of the year, Bound for Glory, on October 12. Bully Ray was adamant that his partner would be there, stating, “D-Von will be at Bound for Glory, trust me.”

The challenge from Team 3D comes after a chaotic night for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. At Slammiversary, The Hardy Boyz competed in a four-way ladder match for the titles, which was ultimately won by the team of Fir$t Cla$$ (AJ Francis & KC Navarro). Team 3D will now be the first challengers for the new champions at Bound for Glory.