WrestleMania Rematch Set For TNA Slammiversary 2025

TNA Slammiversary 2025 is just around the corner and fans excited for the July 20 event from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. Now, a match that once took place on WWE’s grandest stage is coming to TNA Wresttling.

On the July 3 episode of iMPACT, Cedric Alexander attempted to appeal to Mustafa Ali by bringing up their past, referencing their journey through WWE. But Ali wasn’t interested in nostalgia. He rejected the olive branch and instead issued a challenge for a rematch at Slammiversary.

Heart and Soul one more time https://t.co/LaY9BMfKJ5 — PRYME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 4, 2025

Their last major encounter saw Cedric leave WrestleMania 34 with the Cruiserweight Title around his waist, but seven years on, things are very different. Who walks away with bragging rights at Slammiversary remains to be seen.