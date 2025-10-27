Chris Bey Marks One-Year Anniversary of Career-Threatening Neck Injury

Chris Bey is reflecting on one of the darkest periods of his professional wrestling career as he marks the one-year anniversary of his broken neck.

On January 19, 2024, Bey suffered fractured C1 and C6 vertebrae during a match against Ace Austin at TNA Hard To Kill. The injury threatened to end his career and launched him into a grueling recovery process that tested him both physically and mentally.

Taking to social media on the anniversary, Bey opened up about the emotional toll of his recovery journey.

“A year ago today, I broke my neck in what was supposed to be one of the biggest matches of my career. What followed was one of the hardest times of my life,” Bey wrote. “I thought about giving up. I thought about walking away. But I didn’t. Because quitting isn’t in my DNA.”

The TNA star expressed gratitude to those who supported him through his rehabilitation.

“To everyone who checked on me, prayed for me, and believed in me when I couldn’t believe in myself… thank you. You reminded me why I do this,” he continued.

Bey concluded his message with an optimistic declaration about his future: “The Liger Bomb is back. I’m back. And I’m just getting started.”