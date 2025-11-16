Update on Chris Jericho’s Recent Praise of TNA Wrestling

Chris Jericho made some waves with his recent comments regarding attendance dynamics between both TNA and AEW which had a well known pro wrestling journalist thinking that might be Jericho waving goodbye to All Elite Wrestling at this juncture. This took place on a Talk is Jericho episode where the titular figure had The Hardy Boyz and The Dudleys to discuss their final match at TNA Bound for Glory.

The former WWE and AEW champion touted the high attendance figures for TNA’s big tentpole show and said it looked like a WWE-level show and then compared AEW’s tapings at the ECW Arena to being comparable to a Tony Condello taping.

Dave Meltzer recently delved into these comments made by Jericho and offered his insights into what it could all mean going forward. Via WOR, Meltzer said [h/t Wrestle Purists],

“Bound For Glory looked good on TV, but Arena Mexico three times a week looks better than that, louder than that…. AAA, Triplemania, the Juan de la Barrera shows, they’re hotter.” “New Japan, Tokyo Dome. Come on. AEW, every pay-per-view looks as hot as that. At best, they looked like the number five promotion in the world for Bound For Glory.”

Dave Meltzer agrees with Chris Jericho’s comments on the AEW crowd at the ECW Arena

While obviously taking issues with some of the comments from Chris Jericho, the journalist did also tip his cap a bit to some aspects of what the Canadian performer is doing to create discourse around his contract situation, as Meltzer continued [h/t Wrestle Purists],

“It did look better than AEW when they were at the 2300 Arena. That’s true. Chris is a smart guy, and I’m sure he’s got his game plan. I’m not sure I know fully what it is, but it got a lot of people talking.” “It was interesting. When I first heard it, it felt like he was giving notice to AEW, but I don’t know if that’s the case, because I don’t know what he’s thinking right now.”

Whether Jericho goes back to AEW and continues to carve a legacy out where he established himself as the promotion’s inaugural men’s champion or if he returns to WWE for a big comeback pop, Jericho clearly has fans talking and speculating.