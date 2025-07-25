D-Von Dudley Explains Why He’s Wrestling One Final Match in TNA

D-Von Dudley has opened up about his decision to step back into the ring for one final match in TNA before officially retiring. At TNA Slammiversary, Bully Ray confronted the Hardys to propose the match following Matt and Jeff’s victory and regaining the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, D-Von explained that he’s known he’s had some left in the tank, all the way back when he and Bully Ray parted ways with WWE close to a decade ago.

“Some of you are probably wondering, why am I doing this? Why am I doing this one more match? In 2016, when we did our departure from the WWE, I still had some left in the tank.”

Whatever D-Von has left in the tank will be used when the Hardys and the Dudleys face off one more time. Not only will this be the final encounter between the two iconic tag teams, but it will be D-Von’s last match, period.

“I will say this — it will be my last. What better place than TNA. I’m doing it in front of you—the fans that made us. I’m doing it for my kids. They get a chance to see their dad do something that he loved, and they could say they were there.”

He ended the message with a heartfelt thank-you to the fans and a nod to his iconic catchphrase. For D-Von Dudley, he’s ready to give every last thing he has for what will be his last match.

“It’s my way of saying thank you… and I think Bubba put it best—that will be the last time you hear it in the ring again. And of course… oh my brother, testify. That will be it.”

D-Von will reunite with Bully Ray for one final match at Bound for Glory, where Team 3D is set to face off against the Hardys in a showdown for the Tag Team Titles. Fans now wait to see how this final chapter unfolds for one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history.



