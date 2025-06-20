Dixie Carter & More Reflect As TNA Wrestling Turns 23

On June 19, 2002, pro wrestling would change in a major way as TNA Wrestling, at the time associated with the NWA would hosts its debut event. For 23 years, TNA has continued to ‘Cross the line’ and despite plenty of critics, the company remains a force in wrestling to this day.
On social media, several names associated with TNA paid tribute. You can check out some of the reactions below.
Through good times and struggles, TNA has soldiered on, providing fans with decades of exciting in-ring action. With their ongoing partnership with WWE, fans remain excited to see what’s next for TNA Wrestling.