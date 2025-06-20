TNA Wrestling
Image credit: TNA Wrestling
HomeNewsTNA
TNA

Dixie Carter & More Reflect As TNA Wrestling Turns 23

by Thomas Lowson

On June 19, 2002, pro wrestling would change in a major way as TNA Wrestling, at the time associated with the NWA would hosts its debut event. For 23 years, TNA has continued to ‘Cross the line’ and despite plenty of critics, the company remains a force in wrestling to this day.

On social media, several names associated with TNA paid tribute. You can check out some of the reactions below.

Through good times and struggles, TNA has soldiered on, providing fans with decades of exciting in-ring action. With their ongoing partnership with WWE, fans remain excited to see what’s next for TNA Wrestling.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News