Dixie Carter & More Reflect As TNA Wrestling Turns 23

On June 19, 2002, pro wrestling would change in a major way as TNA Wrestling, at the time associated with the NWA would hosts its debut event. For 23 years, TNA has continued to ‘Cross the line’ and despite plenty of critics, the company remains a force in wrestling to this day.

On social media, several names associated with TNA paid tribute. You can check out some of the reactions below.

Happy birthday @ThisIsTNA. Congrats and thank you to every single person who made 23 YEARS possible. TNA, I love you very, very much too!! ?? — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) June 19, 2025

Happy Birthday TNA. Forever family. ?? https://t.co/YbNnsSadCx — Traci Brooks (@TheTraciBrooks) June 19, 2025

.@ThisIsTNA was born 23 years ago today. I first stepped into a TNA ring in Jan 2021. Some of my favorite memories happened in TNA. TNA and Matt Cardona have a lot in common…especially being counted out many times but always coming back! Watch #TNAiMPACT tonight! pic.twitter.com/BnhaScPvcm — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 19, 2025

Happy Birthday @ThisIsTNA! I am proud to have played a small part in TNA's success over the years. Made a lot of great friends, had a ton of good times. And RIP @DonWestDeals https://t.co/QEMay8BXGR — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) June 19, 2025

Happy to continue to build TNA together with our great team of staff and wrestlers alongside our amazing fans. See you in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/n2oQ0dmJj0 — Carlos Silva (@carlossilva) June 19, 2025

Through good times and struggles, TNA has soldiered on, providing fans with decades of exciting in-ring action. With their ongoing partnership with WWE, fans remain excited to see what’s next for TNA Wrestling.