Image credit: TNA Wrestling
Enzo Amore Teases TNA Slammiversary Invasion With Backup

by Thomas Lowson

Enzo Amore could be making his presence known at TNA Slammiversary, and he may not be showing up alone. On the July 17 episode of TNA iMPACT, a new vignette aired featuring the former WWE star, now known as Real1, and he had plenty to say.

One week after appearing via vignette, Amore declared that he’d “eat up Joe Hendry like a muffin,” before making a massive tease. Enzo teased the idea of breaking through the “forbidden door” and openly threatened to appear at TNA Slammiversary. But the biggest revelation? He made it clear he won’t be showing up solo.

While he didn’t name names outright, Enzo heavily hinted that he could be bringing Zilla Fatu and/or Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin) along for the ride. “I’m probably bringing Zilla… maybe Dyer?” he said, leaving fans speculating but sending a clear message: something big is coming.

Enzo infamously showed up in the crowd at WWE Survivor Series 2018, an act that resulted in him being kicked out by security at the time. Should Enzo appear at Slammiversary, it’ll be part of the show, and time will tell if he comes with former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer, Zilla Fatu, or someone else entirely.

