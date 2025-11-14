Frankie Kazarian Thanks Fans After TNA Title Win, Tells Haters To Be Angry

On the latest episode of TNA Impact, Frankie Kazarian won the TNA World Championship, bringing a swift end to the reign of Mike Santana. This was Santana’s first, and only, defense of the TNA World Title and now Kazarian has shared his reaction to the title change.

On X, TNA’s official account shared Kazarian’s reaction. Taking aim at fans who are “sitting at home on your dumpy asses” who send him “nothing but hatred,” Kazarian daedd them to “please give me more.”

“I bathe in your tears. Be angry with me, be very angry with me. But you know what? Get used to it, because the king has his crown.“

Kazarian signed off by proclaiming himself the TNA World Champion and vowed that he will be the TNA World Champion “for a long time.” This victory makes Kazarian the eleventh TNA Triple Crown Champion and the sixth Grand Slam Champion.

EXCLUSIVE: Like it or not, @FrankieKazarian is walking into #TNATurningPoint as the reigning TNA World Champion!



Use code TURNINGPOINT25 for 1 month FREE on TNA+! ?? https://t.co/UCGu4PGEus pic.twitter.com/fKbR81xPwk — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 14, 2025

On his own X account, Kazarian had a less agressive attitude. Instead of goading fans to send him hate, Kazarian was grateful to those who’ve always believed in him. The new TNA World Champion also appreciated those who never believed in him for fueling his desire to reach the top.

To those who always believed, thank you. ??

Also, to those who never believed, thank you. ??#KingofTNA pic.twitter.com/bKGZWskqcM — ? Frankie Kazarian ? (@FrankieKazarian) November 14, 2025

Time will tell what the reign of TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian looks like. For now, Kazarian stands a top TNA Wrestling, and plans to stay there for a long time to come.