Gail Kim Reveals She Pitched TNA Match Against Mercedes Mone

TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim has revealed that she once pitched a major dream match against current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The revelation came during a recent exchange on social media, where the former Knockouts Champion was discussing the current state of women’s wrestling.

The idea of a first-time-ever encounter between two of the most influential female wrestlers has fans dreaming of what-if. The conversation began after Kim posted a tweet offering a critique of AEW wrestler Riho’s ring attire and her believability in matches against larger opponents.

In response to her tweet, a fan suggested that Kim should face Riho’s most recent opponent, Mercedes Mone. Kim then replied to the fan, confirming that this was a match she had actively tried to make happen when Scott D’Amore was still the president of TNA Wrestling.

The potential match is now a fantasy booking scenario, as Gail Kim is no longer with TNA Wrestling, having departed from her long-time role as a backstage producer earlier this year. Scott D’Amore was also let go from his position as president.