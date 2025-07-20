Hardy Boyz Capture TNA Tag Titles, Team 3D Issues Challenge at Slammiversary 2025

The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) captured the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary 2025. The victory came in a four-way ladder match where they defeated the defending champions The Nemeths, along with FIR$T CLA$$ and The Rascalz.

The Championship Victory

The match took place at UBS Arena on Long Island, New York on July 20, 2025. This was described as a particularly significant moment for The Hardys, as it represented what many considered potentially their last opportunity to prove they still have what makes them one of the greatest tag teams of all time. The stakes were especially high since reports indicated The Hardy Boyz were going to quit if they didn’t win.

After the match, Bully Ray came out and issued a challenge for Bound for Glory: Matt and Jeff Hardy vs Team 3D one last time.

Historical Context with Team 3D

The history between these teams is well-documented. Team 3D and The Hardys have had extensive previous encounters, including notable ladder matches and tag team title series. Team 3D was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory in 2014, marking the end of their contracted time with the company at that event.

The rivalry between these legendary tag teams has been a cornerstone of TNA Wrestling, with both teams having captured multiple tag team championships throughout their careers. If such a challenge was indeed issued, it would represent a significant continuation of one of professional wrestling’s most storied tag team feuds.

The Hardys’ victory at Slammiversary 2025 marks another chapter in their legendary career, reclaiming championship gold in a match that lived up to the high-stakes nature of TNA’s biggest summer event.