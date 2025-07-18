Hardy Boys Teases Retirement If Unsuccessful at TNA Slammiversary

TNA Slammiversary has a stacked card lined up, but for the Hardy brothers, it might mark the end of their careers in the ring. During the July 17 episode of TNA iMPACT, Matt and Jeff Hardy stepped into the ring to deliver a promo that went far beyond typical pre-match hype. With a shot at the TNA World Tag Team Titles looming in a four-way ladder match, the brothers addressed the high-stakes involved in such a match. Jeff then admitted that this may be the last time fans see the pair in the ring.

“If we don’t win the world tag team titles at Slammiversary, maybe it’s time for the Hardy party to end.”

Matt and Jeff Hardy have announced that if they don't win the TNA Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary, that maybe it's time for the Hardy Party to end. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/XqMAHB7Zt7 — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) July 18, 2025

It was a sobering moment that underscored just how high the stakes have become ahead of Slammiversary. Matt followed with a candid reflection of his own, admitting they “don’t want to be shells of themselves” and being upfront, acknowledging that “the business will move on without the Hardys.”

During promo, the two pointed out how their momentum has faded since losing the TNA Tag Team Titles. The duo lost their World Tag Team Titles to the Nemeths at Rebellion back in April. Though this title change was not clean, that hasn’t stopped Ryan and Nic from claiming to be the greatest brother tag team of all time.

At Slammiversary, the Hardys will compete in a chaotic four-way ladder match against First Cla$$ (K.C. Navarro & A.J. Francis), The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz), and the champions, Ryan and Nic Nemeth. Time will tell if the Hardyz regain the gold, or if fans see the last of them in the ring at Slammiversary.