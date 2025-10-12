Team 3D Hint At Retirement After Bound for Glory 2025 Loss

Team 3D (Bully Ray and Devon) battled Matt and Jeff Hardy one final time at TNA Bound for Glory 2025, in an epic war between two iconic tag teams. The match saw both the WWE NXT and TNA World Tag Team Championships on the line, with the Hardys walking in as double champions.

Brother Runt—known to WWE fans as Spike Dudley—accompanied his brothers to the ring for the tables match. The Hardys sealed the win by sending Bubba through a table to retain their gold.

After the match, Bully Ray and Devon removed their wrestling boots and handed them to the Hardy Boys. In wrestling, leaving one’s wrestling boots behind signifies a wrestler’s retirement. The four hugged in the ring after the bout, much to the appreciation of the crowd.

Devon had previously made clear that Bound for Glory would be his final match, and it looks like Bully Ray will be joining him. Facing one of wrestling’s most iconic teams at TNA’s biggest show of the year, there are certainly worse ways for Team 3D to bring an end to their in-ring career.