TNA Icon James Storm Reacts to WWE Acquisition Speculation

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm has voiced his support for the collaborative efforts between WWE and TNA Wrestling, emphasizing the benefits for TNA’s exposure.

In a recent interview with Ben Veal of Wrestling Life, Storm highlighted that TNA’s limited accessibility in certain regions could be alleviated through this partnership, attracting a broader audience to the promotion and its roster.?

“I think it’s great, especially for all the guys and girls that are with TNA at the moment because—TNA is hard to find over here, you have to have a certain subscription and everything, so I think this is going to help draw way more eyeballs to TNA, which is really good for these guys and girls.”?

WWE Buying TNA

When questioned about the possibility of WWE acquiring TNA, Storm acknowledged the circulating theories, suggesting that WWE might be interested in TNA’s extensive video library. This archive includes early matches of several current WWE stars such as AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, and Samoa Joe.?

“You know, that’s the theory going around, is this is kind of a toe in the water [situation] to see how it can go and stuff. I’m sure WWE would love to buy TNA just for the library; you can have all the guys when they were in their prime with AJ and Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe. You know, you have all these guys that were in the WWE now they can show on the library, especially being on Netflix as well now.”?

WWE-TNA Partnership

The partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling was officially announced on January 16, 2025, establishing a multi-year agreement aimed at creating unprecedented crossover opportunities within WWE and TNA programming.

The collaboration allows talent to gain additional exposure across key WWE and TNA shows, including weekly flagship programs such as NXT and TNA iMPACT!, as well as select WWE Premium Live Events and TNA pay-per-views.