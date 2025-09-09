TNA’s JDC Marries Bride With Wrestler-Heavy Wedding

Former WWE Superstar and current TNA Wrestling talent JDC is off the market as the former Fandango has has officially tied the knot. On Instagram, the System faction member shared an emotional post from his wedding day and was grateful to all those who attended.

JDC’s post was met with a flurry of well wishes from his wrestling colleagues and others in the business. In the comments, names including Matt Hardy, Tonga Loa, Byron Saxton, Cassie Lee, Gail Kim, and Chris Van Vliet of Insight all shared their congrats to the happy couple.

In another post, JDC shared some of the guest list at the wedding. Calling in “Truly the best night of my life,” JDC revealed that Jinder Mahal, Curtis Axel, Brian Myers, Mike Rotunda, Heath Slater, Tommy Dreamer, and Santino Marella were just some of the names who attended.

JDC is the latest wrestler to get married as AEW’s MJF recently tied the knot with his bride Alicia Atout. We here at SEScoops would like to wish the former Fandango all the best, now as a married man.