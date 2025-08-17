Jeff Hardy Reveals Bucket List of Dream Opponents

Jeff Hardy knows that he is in the later stages of his wrestling career, but there’s still some matches that the TNA World Tag Team Champion hopes to have. Hardy appeared n the Outside The Ring podcast, where he named several wrestlers from both AEW and WWE who remain on his bucket list.

“MJF, Orange Cassidy, Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes actually would be incredible because he’s the biggest wrestler on planet Earth as we speak.”

While Hardy has his eyes on several future opponents, he only wants one for his final ever match. That opponent? None other than WWE’s Tribal Chief.

“A Roman Reigns match would be pretty epic for a last match. All those years he was a champion, just took it to such a different level.”

Hardy was part of AEW for multiple years, though parted ways with the company in 2024. A lengthy suspension meant that Jeff spent much of his ‘All-Elite tenure’ out of the ring, keeping him from some of his dream opponents.

As for WWE, a return could be possible, especially as the Hardys have expressed interest in going back. Whether it’s MJF’s sharp wit, Orange Cassidy’s unique style, Cody Rhodes’ global stature, or Roman Reigns’ sheer dominance—Jeff Hardy is ready for them all.