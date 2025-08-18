Jeff Hardy Loves Life Again After Finding Sobriety

Jeff Hardy has seen his fair share of demons, issues that have often cost him in his wrestling career. Speaking to the Outside the Ring podcast, Hardy reflected on how these personal issues continue to resonate in his daily life.

“When I think about my issues in my personal life with drugs and alcohol, naturally, a lot of shame and guilt.”

Jeff addressed how these issues harmed his professional life, recalling a 2003 push in WWE that saw him work with The Rock in the ring. Despite this push, Jeff would be let go from WWE shortly after as he was unable to deal with his substance issues at the time.

Jeff has been incident free since his June 2022 arrest, one that would cost him dearly during his run in All Elite Wrestling. Looking back, Jeff believes that his struggles may have inspired others in their own lives.

“I think it’s helped in the long run because I think it was just the journey I was meant to live, man. Because when you just think about people that I have helped that I’ll I’ll never meet in my lifetime, it just because I know there’s a lot a lot of people that really care and love me for who I am and what I do and respect all that stuff.”

For Jeff Hardy today, his priority is firmly on his wife and their children. Beyond that, Jeff has been able to find new passions and hobbies that never would have happened had he not cleaned up his act.

“Three years sober. Yeah. Three. And sobriety is like my motocross track for example, man, I would have never [made that] if I hadn’t got sober again. I would have never finished that. I would never talk about finishing a waterfall and building a waterfall… if I was still drinking and drugging. So, I’m just so glad to be in love with life again.”

Today, fans can find Jeff Hardy on TNA programming, where he and his brother continue to entertain fans. For the Charismatic Enigma, it thankfully appears that his personal struggles are finally in his past.