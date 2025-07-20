Jeff Jarrett Questions Company’s Business Direction Under Carlos Silva

TNA Wrestling co-founder Jeff Jarrett has publicly questioned the company’s current business strategy, admitting he doesn’t understand the promotion’s direction under President Carlos Silva.

Speaking on his “My World With Jeff Jarrett” podcast, the company founder expressed uncertainty about TNA’s business model and goals, despite the promotion experiencing its most successful period in over a decade.

“I don’t, to this day, know what is the business model,” Jarrett stated. “Like, what is the plan? And partnerships are great, whether it’s AEW or WWE or NOAH or whoever they partner on with. I’m trying to figure out what is your goal here with all these partnerships? But more importantly, what’s your goal here, like, what’s your direction? Where are you headed?”

Jarrett specifically criticized Silva’s recent comments about pursuing a $10 million annual media rights deal, calling the figure “way, way, way low.” Silva has been actively shopping TNA’s media rights, hoping to secure a deal that would allow the company to broadcast live 52 weeks per year starting in January 2026.

The criticism comes during TNA’s strongest period since the early 2010s. The company completed a record-breaking 2024 with multiple sold-out shows, including Slammiversary 2024 which set attendance records as the highest-attended TNA event in over a decade.

TNA’s success has been largely attributed to its multi-year partnership with WWE, announced in January 2025, which has generated over 205 million impressions worth $5.3 million in earned media value.