Joe Hendry Appears At WWE Live Event In Manchester

The crossover between WWE and TNA Wrestling continued on Tuesday during WWE’s live event in Manchester, England. Top TNA star Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance, answered an open challenge, and defeated the former two-time WWE Champion, The Miz.

The match took place at the AO Arena as part of WWE’s “Road to Clash in Paris” tour. During the show, The Miz issued an open challenge to anyone in the back, which was answered by the surprising arrival of “The Prestigious One,” Joe Hendry.

Hendry, representing TNA, went on to defeat The Miz in the one-on-one contest. This was Hendry’s third official match on the WWE main roster. His previous appearances include an entry in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match and a match against Randy Orton on Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

In addition to his main roster appearances, Hendry has become a semi-regular on the NXT brand as part of the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA. He has competed in several matches on NXT television and at their premium live events.