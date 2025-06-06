Joe Hendry Breaks Silence On TNA World Title Loss: I Let Everyone Down

WWE NXT Battleground saw the end of Joe Hendry’s time as TNA World Champion as the title is now in the possession of WWE NXT’s Trick Williams. On the latest episode of TNA iMPACT, Hendry broke is silence on the defeat.

“I lost the TNA World Championship to Trick Williams and it’s hard for me because this last year has just been a whirlwind… I just felt we were taking TNA to new heights… and now the World Championship is in the hands of someone that does not work here.”

Hendry admitted that he “dropped the ball,” despite being the ‘team captain’ of TNA while as champion. Saying that he’s left his fans and peers down, Hendry believes there’s only one thing that can make this right.

“I want nothing more but to get another shot at Trick Williams… but I understand that’s not my spot right now. Elijah is next and he deserves it and I support him against all odds.”

For Hendry, holding the TNA World Championship wasn’t just a goal in his wrestling career. Holding the title meant a full-circle moment for the man who grew up watching TNA.

“I started watching TNA in 2002, back when I was in high school. I did not feel that I was going to amount to much… Pro wrestling inspired me to be better and that’s carried on through my adult life.”

Now, Hendry is hungry for his second title reign, but recognizes that Elijah will have the next shot at Williams. Will either man bring the TNA World Championship back to TNA, or will it be Williams who holds the gold hostage for a long time to come?