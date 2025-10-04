Kelani Jordan Calls Out Bitter TNA Knockouts After Title Win

Kelani Jordan may be the TNA Knockouts Champion, but the NXT Star isn’t interested in winning over the TNA roster. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Jordan acknowledged that some in TNA may be unhappy with her winning the title in her first TNA match.

“My first time ever in TNA. I know some people might be a little bit bitter, but who wouldn’t take the opportunity?“

Jordan’s win comes amid the ongoing feud between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling. For Jordan, it’s not hard to see why some TNA talents resent her sudden arrival and title win.

“Winning a title my first time, my first show, and another brand. If I were in TNA, I would be bitter too.”

Jordan won the gold that had been vacated by Ash By Elegance at Victory Road. Despite being an NXT Superstar, Jordan will captain TNA’s women at the ShowDown event on October 7. Jordynne will align with The Inspiration and Mara Sade, all former WWE Superstars.

With tensions high going into Showdown, Jordan’s comments will only escalate the situation between WWE NXT and TNA. With a roster of ‘bitter’ Knockouts, according to Jordan, time will tell whether Team TNA can co-exist at Showdown.