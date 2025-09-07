Ken Anderson On What’s Next After Surprise TNA Wrestling Return

Ken Anderson, also known to WWE fans as Mr. Kennedy, stunned fans with his TNA return during the latest TV tapings in Minneapolis. A former TNA World Champion who was with the promotion for years, fans have been left wondering what’s to come for the Green Bay loudmouth.

While speaking on his Mic Check podcast, Anderson was asked about his future in TNA. While some may be excited at the prospect of seeing Ken in TNA more often, that isn’t in the cards, at least for the time being.

“I can’t say anything other than, as far as I’m concerned—and as far as anyone is concerned—it was a one-off. It was an opportunity.“

Anderson’s appearance marked his first time appearing for TNA since 2016. He was introduced by Frankie Kazarian, whose work getting Ken on the show extended beyond introducing him for the cameras.

“Friends of mine like Nic Nemeth, Matt Hardy, Frankie Kazarian, and Tommy Dreamer put in a word and said, ‘Hey, we’re in Ken’s town—maybe we should do something with him.’“

Anderson added that Ross Forman, who runs TNA’s meet and greets, got in touch with him a few weeks ago and had Matt and Jeff Hardy do a guest seminar for Ken’s wrestling academy. Summing up his experience, Anderson shared that it was about a week and a half between Kazarian pitching the idea of a TNA return, to him being part of the show.

Anderson may not be lacing up his boots, but his exciting return to TNA has shown the adage of ‘anything can happen’ in wrestling. Though this was a one-off, fans know not to count out more from the former WWE United States Champion.