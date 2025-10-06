Laredo Kid Announces Departure From TNA Wrestling

Laredo Kid has announced his departure from TNA Wrestling via social media, thanking the company while stating he is “on a new path.”

In a message posted to his official X account, the Mexican star wrote: “Thank you for everything to this great company and family… I appreciate your tremendous support. I hope to return to work in the future. We’re on a new path.”

The announcement comes after Laredo Kid had not wrestled for TNA since television tapings in May 2025. His most recent TNA run included winning the Digital Media Championship from Crazzy Steve at Rebellion 2024, before losing the title to AJ Francis approximately one month later during Impact’s anniversary show. He also competed in X-Division action and teamed with Octagón Jr. as the Aztec Warriors in 2025.

Laredo Kid remains active with AAA, where he currently holds the World Cruiserweight Championship. He has also appeared on AAA x WWE Worlds Collide events in 2025, including a North American Title four-way in June and a multi-man tag match in September.

While Laredo Kid expressed hope to return to TNA in the future, his immediate focus appears to remain outside the promotion.

You can keep up with Laredo Kid’s next moves on social media: on X @Laredokidpro1 and on Instagram @laredokidpro.