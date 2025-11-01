How Masha Slamovich Accusations Derailed Potential WWE Future

In September 2025, Masha Slamovich was accused of domestic violence, an allegation that resulted in her being pulled from plans in TNA Wrestling. Slamovich had been set to challenge for the TNA Knockouts Title at Victory Road, and it’s not just in TNA where her career was put on pause.

There was “some interest” in Slamovich from WWE, Fightful Select reports, though it is unclear how much interest there was. The report adds that TNA would have likely seen if Slamovich wanted to go to WWE and if she didn’t, would have made her a new offer to re-sign with TNA Wrestling.

Slamovich has some experience with WWE as she had been part of the NXT-TNA partnership. Slamovich was victorious in a six-woman tag-team match on the July 15, 2025, episode of WWE NXT. The following month, she challenged for the TNA Knockouts Title at WWE NXT Heatwave but was unsuccessful.

Slamovich hasn’t wrestled since September 2025 after the allegations made against her. Fightful’s report added that it’s possible she could return to TNA Wrestling as Masha’s ex who made the accusation, has said he hopes her career continues.

