Matt Hardy Teases Biggest Hardy Compound Match for 2026

Fans can expect the biggest ever match at the Hardy Compound at some point in 2026, according to Matt Hardy himself. Hardy made the bold claim during a special Hardy Halloween episode, which is currently available to subscribers of TNA+.

At the end of the episode, Hardy shared his premonition for 2026. Matt claimed that next year will feature “the grandest, the biggest, and the most epic Hardy Compound match ever.” The current TNA World Tag Team Champion stopped short of sharing when exactly this match will take place.

The Hardy Compound has been the home of several notable matches, including Delete or Decay, The Firm Deletion, and Total Nonstop Deletion, to name just a few. These cinematic matches have often proved popular with fans, and now those fans can expect something even bigger in 2026.

In TNA Wrestling, The Hardys are riding high as the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions. In their fourth reign with the gold, Matt and Jeff recently retained against Team 3D in the final match of Bully Ray and Devon. The Hardys also hold the House of Glory Tag Team Titles as well as the 4th Rope Wrestling Tag Team Championships.

Time will tell when this biggest Hardy Compound match happens, and who Matt and Jeff will battle. Already, the legendary brothers have big plans for 2026.