Matt Hardy Ready For More After Brothers Mark 33 Years In Wrestling

Matt Hardy is excited for another year of teaming with his brother after he and Jeff celebrated their 33-year anniversary as pro-wrestlers. On X, Hardy shared a pair of photos, one of his and Jeff’s first promo ‘pic’ and another from their recent TNA Bound for Glory outing. Matt shared his gratitude for his career and his excitement for the future.

“Today marks 33 full years that Jeff & I have been pro wrestlers. October 15th, 1992 was our first match in Carthage, NC. Here is our first promo pic, followed by our most recent pic, taken at BFG on Sunday. If you told young 1992 us we would experience all the success we have, we wouldn’t have believed it. “My brother & I are both so grateful. Grateful for our loyal & dieHARDY fanbase. Grateful for the opportunities we’ve earned & been given. Grateful to God we’re as healthy as we are after all the punishment we’ve put our bodies thru. Grateful we’ve been able to inspire multiple generations. “Thank you for letting these 2 kids from Cameron, NC live their childhood dreams & thrive in life. We are both SO blessed. With that said, it’s time to go to work in year number 34.”

Today marks 33 full years that Jeff & I have been pro wrestlers. October 15th, 1992 was our first match in Carthage, NC. Here is our first promo pic, followed by our most recent pic, taken at BFG on Sunday. If you told young 1992 us we would experience all the success we have, we… pic.twitter.com/VIhRYfW0xL — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 16, 2025

This post earned plenty of responses from fans, as well as from WWE’s Natalya, who called the pair “inspiring.” Matt was touched by the response and added that the same label could be applied to the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Matt and Jeff currently hold four titles in wrestling, a testament to their popularity that remains stronger than ever. The pair are the current 4th Rope Wrestling Tag Team Champions, and are in their fourth reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions. At WWE Showdown, the duo captured the NXT Tag Team Championships, ending the reign of Dark State. More recently, they captured the House of Glory Tag Team Championships, kicking off their second reign.

From being plucky kids fighting on trampolines to emerging victorious at some of wrestling’s biggest events, Matt and Jeff are a proven success story. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the Hardy Boys.