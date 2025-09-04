Mick Foley Reveals Crazy Character Pitch He Made In TNA

Mick Foley had a crazy character idea that never became a reality.
The wrestling legend recently sat down with The David Difference for an interview. During the talk, he was asked which one of his three faces he would use if he had to make his wrestling debut today, or if he would use some other character that never saw the light of day.
Foley gave a two-part answer, first saying that if he had to choose between his three famous characters, he would choose to debut as Cactus Jack:
“I’ll give you a two-part answer. I think Cactus Jack, I’m really grateful for Mankind, but if you only have one shot, I think you go with what is most legit and most true, and that was Cactus Jack, just as an extension of my personality.”
Son of Abyss: Mick Foley
Mick Foley however, then revealed a crazy character idea which he had pitched during his TNA days. It would have seen him being introduced as the son of the company’s resident monster at the time, Abyss:
“The one character that got away from me, oh man. This was money. You can almost…the smell of money is still around. This was at a time when Hulk Hogan came into Impact Wrestling, and he took Abyss under his wing.
I wanted Hulk to have a man-to-man talk with Abyss and tell him that the way he had of expressing his love 18 years earlier had actually, resulted in a child who would be revealed to be the Son of Abyss. That’s me. Son of Abyss. I just imagined it like Abyss and a secret partner working against two of Eric Bischoff’s guys.
I would be the secret partner, come down in the Abyss mask. I just imagined Eric Bischoff in the middle of the ring going, ‘Son of Abyss, Son of Abyss.’ That’s where I have to say with all due respect to Austin 3:16, Steve, you’re darn lucky the Son of Abyss shirts never hit the market.”