Mick Foley Reveals Crazy Character Pitch He Made In TNA

Mick Foley had a crazy character idea that never became a reality.

The wrestling legend recently sat down with The David Difference for an interview. During the talk, he was asked which one of his three faces he would use if he had to make his wrestling debut today, or if he would use some other character that never saw the light of day.

Foley gave a two-part answer, first saying that if he had to choose between his three famous characters, he would choose to debut as Cactus Jack:

“I’ll give you a two-part answer. I think Cactus Jack, I’m really grateful for Mankind, but if you only have one shot, I think you go with what is most legit and most true, and that was Cactus Jack, just as an extension of my personality.”

Son of Abyss: Mick Foley

Mick Foley however, then revealed a crazy character idea which he had pitched during his TNA days. It would have seen him being introduced as the son of the company’s resident monster at the time, Abyss: