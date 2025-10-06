Mickie James Reveals Who Will Induct Her Into TNA Hall Of Fame

It has been announced that former WWE and TNA Women’s Champion Lisa Marie Varon, known to fans as Victoria and Tara, will be the one to induct her long-time friend and rival, Mickie James, into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view this Sunday, October 12, in Lowell, Massachusetts. The choice is a fitting one, as the careers of the two women have been intertwined for decades, featuring memorable matches and feuds in both WWE and TNA.

The news was revealed by Mickie James herself during a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co’s SoCal Val. She explained why she chose Varon for the prestigious honor.

“Someone who was pretty synonymous with the whole introduction of Hardcore Country. And I think that we made some incredible, historic moments together — and that would be our dear friend, Lisa Marie.”

James also noted that she personally requested Varon for the induction speech. She was initially unsure if Varon’s WWE legends contract would create an issue, but the request was quickly approved by TNA, which has a close working relationship with WWE. This year’s TNA Hall of Fame class is a celebration of the Knockouts division, as The Beautiful People (Angelina Love & Velvet Sky) will also be inducted alongside Mickie James.