Mickie James To Be Inducted Into This Year’s TNA Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Wrestling legend and 11-time women’s world champion Mickie James will be the next inductee into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. The surprise announcement was made on Monday, September 22, during a live episode of “Notsam Wrestling Live!” on SiriusXM. While James was being interviewed on the show by Sam Roberts and TNA legend Tommy Dreamer, TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva made a special appearance to officially inform her of the induction.

The official induction ceremony is scheduled to take place at TNA’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Bound For Glory, on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Mickie James is the first announced member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 and will be the fourth woman to receive the honor, joining an elite group that includes Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and Traci Brooks.

Throughout her career, which began in 1999, James has been a trailblazer in women’s wrestling, capturing multiple world championships in both WWE and TNA. Her 2021 match against Deonna Purrazzo at Bound For Glory was voted the TNA Knockouts Match of the Year.

Outside of the ring, she has had a successful career as a country music singer and is an inductee into the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame. Her induction will be a highlight of a star-studded Bound For Glory event, which is also set to feature the final match between The Hardys and Team 3D.