Mike Santana Gets Honest About Battle With Addiction & Recovery

Mike Santana has opened up about his addiction issues and rehab.

The TNA star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as his tag team with Ortiz, choosing to join AEW over WWE in 2019, being in the Slammiversary main event, and more.

2 YEARS SOBER.



2/16/23 I made the decision to change my life. To look in the mirror and start learning to love the person who was looking back.



I’d be lying if I said this journey was easy. But it’s the most rewarding. Life is going to test you every single day. The… pic.twitter.com/bmPYyJdHYv — Mike SANTANA?? (@Santana_Proud) February 16, 2025

During the interview, the 34-year-old also opened up about his battles with addiction. He noted how there were many contributing factors to his addiction, including his unhappiness with his position in AEW as well as the passing of his father:

“I never did drugs and alcohol for fun. It wasn’t fun for me. I did it to escape. I did it to fill a void, and I’m thankful that I got to a point in my life where there’s no more running. I stopped running.”

Ain’t No Coming Back: Mike Santana

The former Impact tag champion explained that the addiction was an escape for him, and he is thankful that he left that life behind. Talking about his rehab experience, Mike Santana revealed that he had a panic attack right before getting out of rehab in fear of relapse:

“It was the scariest thing in my life. Because in rehab, you’re protected. You have this routine. You’re protected, you’re in a safe place, everything is right there for you. When you leave, it’s on you now, the world is open, it’s up to you. I remember three days before leaving, I had an anxiety attack in my room by myself, and I was just like, Oh my God. What if I can’t do it? But again, the fear is what was like, I have to do it. Because I knew if I went back, it’s a wrap. I know, I’m very conscious of what that first drink will do to me. It’s a wrap after that. Ain’t no coming back.”

The former AEW star has been sober for over two years. He posted an inspirational message back in February discussing the importance of mental health and taking the right steps for a better life.