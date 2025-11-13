Mike Santana Shockingly Loses TNA Title In First Defense

Mike Santana is no longer the TNA World Champion.

TNA returned to their weekly programming for the first time since the October 12 Bound For Glory PPV for an episode of Impact this Thursday, coming live from Full Sail University in Orlando, FL.

The main event of the show was Santana defending the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Ryan Nemeth. Nic Nemeth’s music hit halfway through the bout, and he was seen walking in the hallway backstage.

The former TNA World Champion, however, was attacked before he could reach the ringside area. We then saw Robert Stone leading an NXT invasion with a number of development stars who all attacked Santana.

The NXT crew left after inflicting some serious damage on the defending champ, leaving the door open for Frankie Kazarian to cash in his Call Your Shot Trophy.

Mike Santana still tried to fight bravely, but the injuries inflicted by the NXT talents proved too much in the end. Kazarian won the bout with a roll up after the champ failed to deliver his discus lariat finisher.

This was a surprising end to the night as Santana had only won the title from Trick Williams at the Bound For Glory event last month, and this was his first time defending the belt.

It’s unknown what the future holds for the former AEW star after this shocking loss, and rumors have already started forming about him potentially ending his run with TNA like Joe Hendry. You can check out the latest update on Hendry’s status here.