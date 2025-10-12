Mike Santana Wins TNA World Title At Bound For Glory 2025

The TNA World Championship is back in the hands of TNA Wrestling following Mike Santan’s victory at Bound for Glory. Santana ended the reign of WWE NXT’s Trick Williams, who had declared himself “the greatest TNA Champion of all time,” during a pre-match promo.

Santana was busted open during the match, but refused to be beaten. Santana got the win with a clothesline and a ‘Spin the Block’ to capture his first TNA World Championship.

You can check outsome highlights from the match below.

After the match, Nic Nemeth attempted to cash in his ‘Call Your Shot Gauntlet’ win and bring an early end to Santana’s title win. However, Elijah made sure Nemeth wouldn’t have the chance to cash-in his guaranteed title opportunity.

Now, one of TNA’s two major titles is back in the hands of TNA Wrestling, as Kelani Jordan retained the TNA Knockouts Title at Bound for Glory. With TNA also in possession of the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, it remains to be seen what’s next for both sides.