Moose Announces Break from TNA After Slammiversary Loss

Moose is stepping away from in-ring competition for the time being following his crushing loss at the recent TNA Slammiversary event. After losing the TNA X-Division Championship to Leon Slater, Moose took to social media to share that he was taking a leave of absence.

“I’ve accomplished almost everything here at TNA Wrestling. Leon Slater, I have the ultimate respect for you and the X-Division is now in your hands….. SHOW THEM HELL. For me it’s time to take a step back…. Get healthy and see what’s next… I’ll be back soon.”

One of the longer-tenured stars in TNA Wrestling, Moose has been part of some of the company’s biggest moments. The powerhouse is a former TNA World Champion and collided with NXT Champion Oba Femi earlier this year.

While Moose has vowed to return, only he knows when that will be. In the meantime, it will be up to Leon Slater, the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in history, to lead the division.