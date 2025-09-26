Mr. Anderson Triumphs In First TNA Wrestling Match In 9 Years

Mr. Anderson has made his return to the ring in TNA Wrestling, close to a decade after his previous match with the promotion. During the go-home episode of TNA Impact before Victory Road, Anderson teamed up with Steve Maclin in tag team action and picked up a victory over Jake Something and Frankie Kazarian.

While Anderson was part of the previous week’s episode of Impact, this was his first match with TNA Wrestling since 2016. Before this tag-team victory, his previous TNA match saw him earn a disqualification victory over Eric Young. This week’s match was also only Anderson’s second match in any promotion since 2022. He made his in-ring return this past July for Battleground Championship Wrestling.

Anderson joined TNA in 2010 after four years on WWE as Mr. Kennedy and is a two-time former TNA World Champion. During his tenure, he was part of some of TNA’s highest-profile storylines, including being involved with Immortal and also being a high-ranking member of Aces and Eights.

While Anderson had said that his return in early September was a one-off, it appears that TNA plans on keeping him around. It remains to be seen what’s next for the former Mr. Money in the Bank, but don’t count out more matches from the Green Bay loudmouth.