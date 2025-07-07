Nic Nemeth Suggests AEW Needs to Balance Tag Teams

Former WWE champion Nic Nemeth has weighed in on AEW’s tag team division, offering his perspective on the current championship picture during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. The wrestling veteran specifically highlighted the dynamic between dominant champions The Hurt Syndicate and rising challengers Jet Speed, suggesting that AEW should pay close attention to crowd reactions when developing storylines.

The Hurt Syndicate, featuring powerhouses Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, have established themselves as a formidable force in AEW’s tag team division. Their combination of experience and raw power has made them seemingly unstoppable champions, creating a challenging landscape for potential challengers.

Enter Jet Speed – the high-flying duo of Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight who represent everything The Hurt Syndicate is not. Where the champions rely on dominance and intimidation, Jet Speed brings speed, agility, and an underdog spirit that has begun resonating with AEW audiences.

“You gotta listen to the crowd, that’s who decides if it was good or bad that night or the next week they tune in,” Nemeth explained during the radio appearance.

Nemeth’s analysis goes deeper than simple David versus Goliath storytelling. He acknowledges the tactical challenge facing Jet Speed while simultaneously seeing opportunity in their unconventional approach.

Bailey recently revealed on YouTube that their strategy involves wearing down the champions through persistence and unpredictability – a game plan that Nemeth finds compelling.

“They need something different because they are going to get murdered. But oh? They’re unkillable? Okay! So, they’re gonna get their ass kicked but maybe, just maybe, if they hit it right together and they get rocking and rolling and with their speed they can steal a roll up and steal the titles and get out of there? Alright! I’m behind those guys,” Nemeth stated.

The endorsement from Nemeth carries weight given his extensive experience in both WWE and his current success in other promotions. His perspective highlights how effective storytelling in professional wrestling often comes from genuine crowd investment rather than predetermined booking decisions.

For AEW’s tag team division, this rivalry represents more than just championship competition. It’s a test of whether the promotion can successfully balance dominant heel champions with credible underdog challengers, creating the kind of organic crowd engagement that Nemeth believes should guide storyline development.

Whether Jet Speed can translate their speed advantage and crowd support into championship gold remains to be seen, but they have at least one former world champion in their corner believing it’s possible.