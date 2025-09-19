TNA Legend ODB Makes Surprise Return on Impact

ODB, one of the most iconic TNA Knockouts of all time, made an appearance on the latest episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV. During the show, ODB was spotted in the crowd and received a loud ovation from the audience. McKenzie Mitchell acknowledged the four-time former Knockouts Champion.



ODB first signed with TNA in 2007 following her run with WWE’s developmental territory, OVW. In 2019, she revealed that Triple H had encouraged her to sign with TNA rather than remain with WWE, as John Laurinaitis believed she wouldn’t fit in with the Divas division at the time. ODB remained with TNA until 2014.

She wasn’t the only familiar face from TNA’s past to appear on the show. Former TNA World Champion Mr. Anderson also returned for a segment with Frankie Kazarian, though he has clarified that his appearance was only a one-off for now.

ODB made a one-off return to the ring as part of a Wrestlecade battle royal last November, and, in recent years, has focused on running her food truck business. While her days as an in-ring competitor may be behind her, her appearance on iMPACT! made it clear there’s still plenty of love from fans for the former Knockout.