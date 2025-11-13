Ryan Nemeth: Nic & I Would Have To Weigh-Up WWE NXT Crossover

TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT have been sharing talent for some time, but could The Nemeth Brothers soon be competing in a WWE ring? Speaking to The A2TheK Wrestling Show, Ryan Nemeth shared that doing anything in WWE would have to be “heavily considered and mentally weighed” by himself and his brother Nic.

While WWE may be the biggest wrestling company on the planet, Ryan shared that “I am very happy with what I’m doing in TNA.” Nemeth, a former TNA World Tag Team Champion, adee that he could not ask for a better company to be a part of, and praised TNA for letting him carry on with acting projects and other plans outside of the ring.

Though Ryan isn’t leaping at the opportunity to appear for WWE, he appreciates the partnership between the two companies. Nemeth joked that after getting to know Trick Williams, “we’re so close that he’s like the godfather to one of my kids.” Nemeth added that while there’s “a lot of friction” on-screen between WWE NXT and TNA, “there’s a lot of love as well.”

Both Ryan and Nic have WWE experience as Ryan worked as Briley Pierce in FCW and WWE NXT before his exit in 2013. Nic Nemeth is known to WWE fans as Dolph Ziggler, a multi-time World Champion and Grand Slam Champion who was cut from the company in 2023.

Time will tell if Ryan and Nic ever appear as TNA representatives in WWE, but fans know to never say never. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the Nemeth Brothers.