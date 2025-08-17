Sami Callihan Is Ready After TNA Wrestling Retirement

Sami Callihan retired from in-ring competition at TNA Emergence, after losing a brutal Baltimore Street Fight to Mike Santana. Taking to X, Callihan gave a statement, sharing gratitude for what has come and excitement for what’s next.

Everything good in my life is because of wrestling.



It’s was a pleasure.



On to the next chapter. https://t.co/WsELeDdk5y — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) August 16, 2025

According to Fightful Select, the former TNA World Champion has been struggling physically following a string of serious injuries. In addition to that, Callihan has been “helping out behind the scenes a lot lately.” When not working for TNA either on or off screen, Callihan promotes the Pro Wrestling Revolver promotion.

Callihan received a fitting send-off during the show by the crowd as well as those backstage. While many wrestlers lined up to pay respect, Eric Young disrupted the moment, blaming Joe Hendry for TNA’s issues. This earned a response from Hendry, teasing a future feud. As for Callihan, he had a message for the fans after the event.

For Callihan, though, this was a send-off after an impressive in-ring career both in and out of TNA. Whatever comes next, Callihan is dedicated to giving his all, even if it won’t be within the squared circle.